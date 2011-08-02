US deficit deal raises concerns about defense cuts

* Republicans pledge to block second round of cuts
* State, Homeland Security also facing budget pressure
* Cuts could reach $850 billion if no Hill agreement
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Aug 1 The U.S. deficit-reduction
deal's provisions that could cut $850 billion in national
security spending over the next decade drew criticism from some
lawmakers on Monday and sent defense stocks lower.
But with Republican legislators vowing to block a second
round of cuts in military spending and the State Department and
U.S. foreign aid also on the chopping block, it appeared the
Pentagon would be spared a dramatic downsizing.
The pact between President Barack Obama and lawmakers on
Capitol Hill, which was approved by the U.S. House of
Representatives on Monday, would trim security spending by $350
billion over 10 years by limiting its growth relative to
inflation.
A second round of almost $500 billion in cuts could take
effect, according to the White House, unless lawmakers pass
legislation stipulating spending reductions elsewhere.
The agreement raised uncertainty about plans for Pentagon
spending and caused defense stocks to slump. The Standard &
Poor's Aerospace and Defense index .GSPAERO was down 0.8
percent, while Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), maker of the F-35 Joint
Strike Fighter -- the Pentagon's largest arms program and a
frequent target of defense critics -- was down 1.68 percent.
Among the Republicans denouncing the deal was Senator
Lindsey Graham, a member of the Armed Services Committee, who
said it threatened to "destroy our nation's defense
infrastructure" at a time of rising peril.
House Speaker John Boehner, meeting with worried members of
the House Armed Services Committee before Monday's vote,
defended the bill.
He said that in the final stages of negotiations with the
White House, he had won agreement to expand the definition of
"security" spending, so future cuts would also fall on the
departments of State and Homeland Security, said Representative
Mike Coffman, Colorado Republican.
Coffman said the second round of security cuts would be
"ugly" for the Defense Department. The committee's chairman,
Representative Howard McKeon, of California, drew what appeared
to be a line in the sand against cuts beyond the initial $350
billion.
"There is no scenario in the second phase of this proposal
that does not turn a debt crisis into a national security
crisis," McKeon said in a statement. "Defense cannot sustain
any additional cuts either from the joint committee or the
sequestration trigger."
TOUGH BUT MANAGEABLE CUTS
The deficit-reduction agreement aims to lower spending by
$917 billion over a decade by setting caps on discretionary
spending. Security spending would fall by $4 billion in 2012
and by an additional $2 billion in 2013. After that it would
begin to climb again.
It was unclear how much of the reduction in the first two
years would actually fall to the Pentagon. The deal struck by
the White House and lawmakers is based on the broadened
definition of security spending, which includes homeland
security, nuclear arms, veterans affairs, foreign aid and the
State Department.
The Defense Department is by far the largest area of
security spending and would likely take some of the biggest
hits. But lawmakers have traditionally favored defense spending
over foreign aid and the State Department, raising fears that
those areas would be severely cut back.
Senior military officers told lawmakers last week they were
having difficulty finding the $400 billion in defense cuts over
12 years that Obama proposed in April. They warned that cutting
substantially more than that would require a fundamental
rethinking of U.S. military strategy.
Analysts said the cuts would be tough but manageable.
"They've signed up to the $400 (billion in cuts proposed by
Obama)," said Gordon Adams, a professor at American University
and former OMB associate director. "And frankly when you're
planning on spending $6.7 trillion over the next 10 years, and
somebody says you're going to get $6.3 (billion), well shoot
... It's not what you want, but it's not rocket science to get
there."
He said the cuts were mostly "back-end loaded" and the
difficulty would be in agreeing on further reductions between
now and November, as called for in the agreement.
"We're not yet at the serious end game on solving the
long-term deficit problem," Adams said. "They kicked the big
issues down the road."
(Additional reporting by Andy Sullivan, Lily Kuo and Amir
Bibawy. Editing by Warren Strobel and Christopher Wilson)