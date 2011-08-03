版本:
WRAPUP 11-US avoids default but fails to dispel economy fears

 * Obama, lawmakers say debt deal is "important first step"
 * Moody's puts U.S. debt on negative outlook
 * Fitch does not rule out future downgrade for US
 * Wall Street indexes fall more than 2 percent
 (Adds China reaction)
 By Andy Sullivan and Jeff Mason
 WASHINGTON, Aug 2 The United States stepped
back from the brink of default on Tuesday but congressional
approval of a last-ditch deficit-cutting plan failed to dispel
fears of a credit downgrade and future tax and spending feuds.
 President Barack Obama and lawmakers from across the
political divide expressed relief over the hard-won compromise
to raise the country's borrowing authority after weeks of
rancorous partisan battles.
 Nevertheless, U.S. stocks tumbled, turning negative for the
year, as investors shifted their attention to the increasingly
grim state of the U.S. economy and the potential for a
downgrade of America's gold-plated debt rating.
 That risk grew when one of the three major ratings agencies
said it was affirming the U.S. government's AAA-rated sovereign
debt but slapping it with a negative outlook.
 The announcement by Moody's Investors Service after U.S.
markets closed could lead to a downgrade within 12 to 18
months. That could raise borrowing costs for U.S. companies and
consumers as the economy risks slipping back into recession.
 The Senate's approval by 74-26 votes of the $2.1 trillion
deficit-reduction plan warded off the immediate specter of a
catastrophic U.S. debt default.  The bill passed the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Monday.
 Obama immediately signed it into law, lifting the $14.3
trillion debt ceiling with just hours to spare before the
government was due to run out of money to pay all its bills.
 The bitter feud between Democrats and Republicans has
bruised Obama as he heads into a campaign to win a second term
in 2012.
 The $2.1 trillion deficit-reduction plan fell well short of
a $4 trillion 'grand bargain' that was nearly agreed last month
between the White House and congressional leaders.
  Another ratings agency, Standard & Poor's has said $4
trillion in deficit-reduction measures would be needed as a
"downpayment" to put America's finances in order.
 S&P said in mid-July there was a 50-50 chance it would cut
the U.S. rating in the next three months if lawmakers failed to
craft a meaningful deficit-cutting plan. Investors are on
tenterhooks about the chance of a downgrade by S&P.
  The deal leaves political battles ahead over spending cuts
and tax reform as the deficit-cutting plan is implemented.
Obama and Democratic and Republican leaders said the agreement,
while a welcome first step, was not enough on its own.
 "We just kicked the can down the road ... the agreement
doesn't really do anything about what got us into debt,"
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told Reuters Insider.
 "We had a good opportunity, we let it pass so we will keep
struggling."
  China, the largest creditor to the United States, urged
Washington to act responsibly to deal with its debt issues,
saying uncertainty in the U.S. Treasuries market will undermine
the global monetary system and hamper global growth.
 "We hope that the U.S. government and the Congress will 
take concrete and responsible policy measures ... to properly
deal with its debt issues, so as to ensure smooth operation of
the Treasury  market and investor safety," central bank chief
Zhou Xiaochuan said, in China's first official reaction to the
last-minute passage of the U.S. debt deal. [ID:nL3E7J24OU]
 THREAT OF CHAOS RECEDES
 The deal drew a line -- for the moment -- under months of
bitter partisan squabbling over debt and deficit strategy that
had threatened chaos in global financial markets and dented
America's stature as the world's economic superpower.
 The law lifts the debt ceiling enough to last beyond the
November 2012 elections, calls for $2.1 trillion in deficit
savings spread over 10 years and creates a bipartisan joint
House and Senate committee to recommend further cuts by late
November. It does not yet include any tax increases.
 International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said
the deal reduced uncertainty in the markets. [ID:nN1E7711EG]
 The governor of the central bank of China, the biggest
foreign holder of U.S Treasuries, urged the the United States
to responsibly protect investor interests. [ID:nL3E7J24OB]
 Questions lingered about the fragile U.S. economy and
whether the bipartisan deficit-cutting compromise could deliver
the desired results.
 Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer spending dropped in
June for the first time in nearly two years and incomes barely
rose, the latest in a string of gloomy economic indicators.
 Moody's said the deal was a step towards fixing the budget
problems but the United States risked a downgrade if fiscal
discipline weakened in the coming year, if no further steps
were taken in 2013 or if the economy deteriorated.
 "We would expect that growth would accelerate in 2012 from
the first half of the year," Steven Hess, Moody's top U.S.
analysts told Reuters in an interview. "But if it doesn't, that
means that the whole process of fiscal consolidation and the
plans to achieve lower deficits and lower debt ratios will be
made all the more difficult." [ID:nN1E77125P]
 Fitch Ratings did not rule out putting a negative outlook
on the U.S. AAA rating when it concludes a review of the
country later this month, the agency's top analyst for the
United States told Reuters on Tuesday. [ID:nN1E77114G]
 TUSSLE OVER TAXES
 Investors said the move by Moody's on Tuesday was expected
and did not ruffle financial markets.
 Earlier, Wall Street stocks slumped broadly by more than 2
percent, ending down for a seventh consecutive session as gloom
over the economy mounted, marking the longest losing streak
since the financial crisis period in October 2008.
[ID:nN1E7711SW]
 "I think that the most troubling aspect we have going on
right now is the performance of U.S. equities. The equity
market for whatever reason seems to think that this deal is not
sufficient," said Greg Salvaggio, senior vice president at
Tempus Consulting in Washington.
 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said in an opinion
piece in the Washington Post that the debt deal should allow
room for Congress to implement short-term measures to
strengthen the economy this fall such as extending a payroll
tax cut and funding infrastructure projects. [ID:nN1E771250]
 Obama said the sacrifices required to reduce the deficit
needed to be fairly shared, apparently nodding to anger among
many Democrats that the deal did not include tax increases and
risked hurting social programs.
 "We cannot balance the budget on the back of the very
people who have borne the brunt of the recession ... everyone
is going to have to chip in, that's only fair," the president
said in an address from the White House Rose Garden.
 He said he expected tax reform to emerge from deliberations
by the new congressional committee, and that a "balanced
approach" in which the wealthier pay more taxes was needed.
 Only moments after final passage, rival congressional
leaders were handing out their political recipes for the way
forward -- Republicans in favor of more spending cuts, and
Democrats looking for tax reform or hikes.
 (Additional reporting by Jeff Mason, Thomas Ferraro, Donna
Smith, Richard Cowan, Lesley Wroughton, Laura MacInnis, Alister
Bull and Steve Holland in Washington and Chris Sanders in New
York; Writing by Stuart Grudgings and Pascal Fletcher; Editing
by Jackie Frank and Anthony Boadle)

