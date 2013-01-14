RPT-On debt ceiling, markets hopeful Washington has learned a lesson

* Investors hoping compromise wins out over confrontation
* Hopes for a solution on signs of a spirit of compromise
* Risk of another battle royal, default can't be ruled out
NEW YORK, Jan 13 The U.S. government is expected
to bump up against its legal borrowing limit by March, and it
would be hard to fault investors for feeling edgy.
The last fight over the debt ceiling led to one of the most
volatile weeks in stock market history, cost the United States
its top credit rating and pushed the government to the brink of
default.
But this time around, markets are remarkably calm, with the
benchmark S&P 500 barely budging on Friday after notching a
five-year closing high on Thursday. Some investors seem to be
betting that Congress learned its lesson from the bruising debt
ceiling fight of 2011 and will choose compromise over market
meltdown.
Lawmakers remain far apart in their views. Republicans want
the White House to agree to deep spending cuts in exchange for
raising the $16.4 trillion borrowing limit. However, some
conservative voices are warning against playing hardball with
the debt ceiling.
"We played this game of chicken before and we all know how
that played out and we don't want to repeat that. The market
knows this. Investors know it's not going to be like 2011," said
Jack De Gan, the chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory in
Portsmouth, New Hampshire. "I think the negotiation will go by
with less volatility."
Meanwhile, the CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's
preferred anxiety gauge that is known as the VIX, ended Friday
just a few hundredths of a point from its lowest closing level
since 2007.
Of course, market mood can change in a heartbeat, and
there's still plenty of time for anxiety to rise.
NOT UP FOR A FIGHT?
Markets are still counting their blessings after Congress
struck a last-minute deal on New Year's Day to avoid some $600
billion of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts -- measures
that many had feared would drag the economy into recession.
But the deal to avert the "fiscal cliff," which included
higher taxes for the wealthiest Americans, delayed some
important decisions on spending. That left Republicans with the
chance to use the debt ceiling as leverage to get President
Barack Obama to make cuts in Social Security, Medicare and other
programs.
However, signs that some Republicans may not have the
stomach for another fight have not escaped the notice of
investors and traders.
In the equity markets, futures contracts on the VIX suggest
expectations for rising volatility in coming months, but not at
a rate that is considered alarming. Randy Frederick, managing
director of active trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab,
said investors have shown some interest in February VIX call
options at 17, which is a bet on a rise in volatility around the
time the debt ceiling debate is expected to heat up.
"I haven't seen a whole lot of action," he said. "I think
the market will stay in a trading range until we get closer to
the deal. We still have three to four weeks until we get too
uptight or worried about the situation."
Prices of U.S. Treasuries have also been fairly steady as
investors weigh an improving economy against impending battles
over the federal debt ceiling.
Some senior Republican figures have expressed concern about
their party being blamed for a shut down of the government or a
debt default.
Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich, whose
decision in the 1990s to shut down the government rather than
raise the debt ceiling backfired politically, told MSNBC this
week that a repeat performance would be a "dead loser" for the
party.
In Thursday's Wall Street Journal, Republican strategist
Karl Rove said the party may have to accept a debt ceiling
increase that doesn't come with cuts to Social Security and
Medicare programs.
"Having been defeated in the last election, the Republicans
might not want to lose their last vestige of power, which is the
House of Representatives, in the next one, so there may be some
kind of incentive on both sides to get something done," said
Millan Mulraine, senior bond strategist at TD Securities.
"Of course, the market is very mindful that we have a very
polarized environment in Washington that has manifested itself
in almost every aspect of policymaking," he added. "But I still
think markets expect a deal."
DON'T RULE OUT ANYTHING
That's not to say investors shouldn't prepare for the worst.
"These days, it seems like it's dangerous to rule out
anything," said Gregory Whiteley, government bond portfolio
manager at DoubleLine Capital LP in Los Angeles, which oversees
more than $50 billion. "We could see ourselves in a situation
where neither side is willing to budge."
Options indicators suggest equity investors are starting to
price in the uncertainty - but they're still too sanguine about
it, strategists at Credit Suisse said in a Jan. 4 research note.
Expectations for volatility two months into the future started
to rise just after the new year, compared with the forecast for
one-month volatility.
However, the demand for bearish put options versus bullish
call options is not particularly high, which "suggests investors
may be too bullish on the outcome of the negotiation," they
wrote.
In that case, stocks would likely suffer while investors may
well look to take cover in Treasury debt, even though that might
seem counter-intuitive given the threat of a default or a
negative credit rating move. Whiteley and Mulraine both said
that scenario would probably remain the case even if Moody's or
Fitch decided to follow the 2011 downgrade by Standard & Poor's
of the U.S. rating with a downgrade of their own.
U.S. Treasuries maintained strength even after the 2011 debt
downgrade by S&P, still seen as a bastion of safety in a world
rocked by myriad uncertainties.
Frederick of Charles Schwab said markets probably can handle
another bruising battle that goes down to the wire, provided a
deal is eventually reached.
He said the combination of the U.S. downgrade and worries
that the euro zone could fall apart in 2011 meant there was a
double-dose of pain at that time.
"We could be in for a tough battle, but I don't think we
will see the meltdown in the market similar to what we saw in
2011," he said.
But at least one high-profile investor said it is too soon
to breathe a sigh of relief.
Dan Fuss, vice chairman of Loomis, Sayles & Company with
$182 billion under management, said the partisan divide in
Washington and politicians' contempt for compromise may one day
force investors to reconsider the appeal of U.S. assets.
"My principal concern is the international clients we deal
with," he said. "They are really worried about the U.S.
government. They look to the U.S. as one of the world's two
major powers and it's important to them that we have our act
together. So this does worry me a lot."