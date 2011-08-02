Money fund managers breathe easier on US debt deal

* Average maturities to rise again--JPMorgan executive
* Surge of outflows might ebb
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, Aug 2 Pressures on money-market mutual
funds have ebbed now that a deal to raise the federal debt
ceiling has been reached in Washington, fund industry
executives said on Tuesday.
"A lot of the uncertainty was just cleared up, so that's a
positive," said John Donohue, Chief Investment Officer for
money market funds for JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N)
asset-management arm.
He and others expressed confidence money that left the
funds because of the recent uncertainty would return.
Money-market funds are crucial to the U.S. financial system
because they buy short-term Treasury and corporate securities
that grease the wheels of government and finance.
If too many frightened investors redeem shares, funds have
to raise cash by selling the securities and would not buy new
issues.
Like competitors, Donohue's firm reduced the weighted
average maturity of securities -- the length of time until the
securities mature or are redeemed by issuers -- held in prime
money funds to around 30 days. That includes JPMorgan Prime
Money Market Fund, the industry's largest, with $123 billion in
assets as of June 30.
In a telephone interview, Donohue said he expects the
figure to rise closer to 40 days soon. And while it is still
possible agencies could lower their rating on U.S. debt, he
said in a follow-up e-mail: "We don't feel a downgrade to AA
would really change anything for money funds."
FALLEN CONFIDENCE
Just how long money funds are willing to hold securities
such as Treasuries is an important measure of investor
confidence, which dropped last month as politicians debated
raising the federal government's capacity to borrow money.
In all, money funds hold around $1.3 trillion of Treasuries
and other government instruments. Redemptions rose recently on
concerns a government default of some type could interfere with
payments to bondholders.
Data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters unit, showed that, for
the week ended July 27, investors withdrew $32 billion from
money funds, up from $22 billion withdrawn in the previous
week.
Meanwhile, funds built up cash holdings and shortened the
maturities of the securities they held. While cutting into
their already low yields, the steps were meant to boost
confidence and prevent runs by hair-trigger institutional
investors.
How investors view Treasuries is just one of many
questions facing money market funds. Some of the largest
required massive support from their sponsors during the
financial crisis to maintain the $1-per-share net asset values
many investors demand.
In response, regulators put new restrictions in place on
the funds' holdings and are debating additional changes, such
as proposals to allow the funds' net asset values to "float"
away from $1 per share.
GOOD AT FIRST GLANCE
New data will not be available until Thursday, but at first
glance, the debt deal seems to have broken the outflows.
"Investor concerns have certainly lessened considerably,"
said Sue Hill, senior portfolio manager for Federated Investors
Inc (FII.N) in Pittsburgh.
Hill said flows within the company's money funds had
returned to "typical" levels since Monday after the outlines of
a deal were announced.
"We're glad to have this deal signed," she said.
Federated also reduced maturities and increased liquidity.
Hill said it is too soon to say both would return to previous
levels, a decision that depends on factors such as the economic
outlook in the U.S. and Europe.
EUROPE STILL A CONCERN
David Glocke, who manages Vanguard Group Inc's Prime Money
Market Fund, with $112 billion in assets as of June 30, said
Europe's debt issues seem to him a bigger problem than the
wrangling over U.S. debt payments.
He also said a ratings downgrade on U.S. debt would not
have an impact on his fund, which would still be permitted to
hold Treasuries. There are are no securities that can be
substituted for the Treasuries.
"It's the deepest, most liquid market on the planet," he
added.
As manager of a fund focused on retail investors, Glocke
said he faced less pressure on outflows than peers with more
institutional clients. Still, to avoid volatility, he
structured his portfolio away from Treasuries that matured this
week. Glocke could not discuss exactly how he planned to
respond to the debt agreement signed in Washington on Tuesday.
But he added that, based on their yields on Monday, "there
was a lot of value in U.S. Treasury and agency securities."
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Andre Grenon)