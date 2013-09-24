UPDATE 1-Failure to raise U.S. debt limit worse than a shutdown-Moody's

NEW YORK, Sept 24 A failure to raise the U.S. borrowing limit would be more damaging to financial markets than a government shutdown, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.

Moody's expects that the United States will avoid a shutdown and increase the debt limit, the rating agency said in a report.

But failure to lift the cap on what the government can borrow could "theoretically affect all categories of government spending, including debt service."

Congressional authorization for the government to spend money runs out at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, unless Congress passes a "continuing resolution" to keep the government running.

Some Republican lawmakers are threatening to stall the bill in an effort to scuttle President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.

In addition, the government has been scraping up against its $16.7 trillion debt limit since May but has avoided defaulting on any bills by employing emergency measures to manage its cash.

The Treasury is expected to run out of borrowing options around mid-October. Raising the debt limit requires congressional approval.

Standard & Poor's cut the United States' rating from AAA to AA-plus in August 2011 during a previous round of debt ceiling debates.

Moody's rates the United States Aaa with a stable outlook. Fitch rates the country AAA with a negative outlook.