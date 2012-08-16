版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 23:19 BJT

U.S. Treasury to sell $14 bln in reopened 5-year TIPS

WASHINGTON - For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of reopened 5-year TIPS, see:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐