2012年 11月 16日

US Treasury to sell $13 bln inflation-indexed notes

For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of reopened 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities next week, see:

In consideration of the Thanksgiving holiday, the noncompetitive and competitive closing times for the 9-year 8-month TIPS auction to be held on November 21, 2012, will be 11:00 and 11:30 ET, respectively, the Treasury said.

