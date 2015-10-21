UPDATE 2-U.S. Air Force says close to awarding bomber contract

(Adds details about the long-range bomber, background in paragraphs 4,5 and 8)

By Idrees Ali

WASHINGTON Oct 21 The U.S. Air Force is close to announcing an award for a contract for a new long range strike bomber, a U.S. Air Force official said on Wednesday.

"The message here is we're very close," said Air Force acquisition chief William LaPlante.

Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of the B-2 bomber, is competing against a team made up of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp for a deal that could be worth $50 billion to $80 billion.

The purpose of the new long-range bomber is to upgrade from the aging B-52, B-2 and B-1 bomber. Without naming any specific countries, LaPlante said that the long range bomber would allow the United States to continue to "influence power" in the face of other countries increasing their air power.

Analysts say the decision will have a huge impact on the U.S. defense sector, particularly the losing team, although Frank Kendall, the top U.S. arms buyer, has repeatedly said he does not expect the outcome to trigger a major merger or acquisition.

The final competition for the bomber was kicked off in July 2014, and the Air Force said it expected to select a winner this spring, but the award has been delayed several times.

LaPlante said the program was designed to be easily upgraded for new technology or requirements.

He said the bomber would have some components that were currently being used in secret programs and that "just because they are existing (or) mature doesn't mean that they are in the open, doesn't mean that any of you even know about them."

The Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO), which is responsible for secretive programs in the Air Force acquisition process, is responsible for the long range bomber.

The Air Force said it expected to meet the $550 million target for the price of each airplane, in fiscal 2010 dollars, and would release comparable numbers in fiscal 2016 dollars when it announced the winner.

