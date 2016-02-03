Pentagon to boost funding for Raytheon, Lockheed missiles

BRIEF-Safran says Zodiac deal will not dilute focus on LEAP engine development
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems
NAVAL AIR WEAPONS STATION CHINA LAKE, Calif., Feb 2 T he Pentagon will spend $2 billion over the next five years to buy more Raytheon Co Tomahawk missiles and upgrade their capabilities, bringing the U.S. inventory of the missiles to above 4,000, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Tuesday.
Carter said the Pentagon would also spend nearly $1 billion over the next five years to buy new Long Range Anti Ship Missiles built by Lockheed Martin Corp. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON, Jan 19 British mining company Cornish lithium said on Thursday it had entered into a definitive mineral rights agreements with Canada's Strongbow Exploration to explore for lithium contained in underground hot springs in Cornwall, the UK.
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement