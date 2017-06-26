U.S. House committee eyes $18.5 bln increase to Trump defense budget

| WASHINGTON June 26
WASHINGTON June 26 U.S. lawmakers said on Monday
they wanted another $18.5 billion added to President Donald
Trump's proposed defense budget of $603 billion to hire more
troops and buy more aircraft and ships in fiscal 2018.
Republican House of Representatives Armed Services Committee
Chairman Mac Thornberry released a proposed defense policy bill
intended to address military readiness and the Department of
Defense's unfunded requirements list, which is hovering at $33
billion, House staff told reporters on Monday.
The $621.5 billion proposed base spending plan for the
Pentagon and defense related expenses at the U.S. Department of
Energy was more than 13 percent higher than the 2018 defense
spending budget cap of $549 billion which would need to be
raised by Congress for the legislation to be enacted.
The proposal also included $75 billion for Overseas
Contingency Operations (OCO) to pay for ongoing wars. This
funding would not count against the budget caps. The House
proposal would put total defense-related spending at $696
billion for fiscal 2018.
Trump's budget proposal included $65 billion for OCO
funding, and total spending of $668 billion.
If enacted, the House proposal would mean the Pentagon
could commit to buying 17 more F-35 jets from Bethesda,
Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Co for a total of 87 in
2018.
It would increase the Army by 10,000, to 486,000 active
service troops.
The proposal would allow the Pentagon to buy a total of 22
Boeing Co F-18s, up from 14 in Trump's budget proposal.
The proposal also gives the Navy authorization for an
additional five ships above Trump's original budget request. The
ships include an Arleigh Burke class destroyer made by General
Dynamics Corp and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
and a total of three Littoral Combat Ships built by
Lockheed Martin and Australia's Austal Ltd.
The proposal also includes defense acquisition reform
measures that would change how the Pentagon buys services and
would allow the military to buy commercial off the shelf
products from existing business to business e-commerce markets,
such as Amazon.com Inc or W W Grainger Inc
.
On Wednesday, Democrats and Republicans on the House Armed
Services Committee are slated to meet to discuss and potentially
alter the proposal.
