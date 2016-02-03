UPDATE 4-U.S. defense budget focuses on changing security environment -Carter

(Edits, adds CHINA LAKE dateline, Carter comments on Pentagon
By David Alexander and Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON/NAVAL AIR WEAPONS STATION CHINA LAKE, Calif., Feb
2 U .S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Tuesday
the Pentagon would seek a $582.7 billion defense budget next
year and reshape spending priorities to reflect a new strategic
environment marked by Russian assertiveness and the rise of
Islamic State.
Carter, speaking to the Economic Club of Washington, said
the funding request was in line with last year's congressional
budget deal, with a clear focus on five big challenges facing
the U.S. military: Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and Islamic
State.
"Today's security environment is dramatically different than
the one we've been engaged with for the last 25 years and it
requires new ways of thinking and new ways of acting," he said.
Carter's remarks came a week ahead of the formal rollout of
the administration's budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct.
1, providing a preview of what remains by far the largest
military budget in the world.
He told reporters during a visit to a California naval base
that the budget plan focused on higher-end weapons spending to
maintain the U.S. military's competitive edge over countries
like Russia and China, which are expanding their militaries.
The proposal drew immediate fire from Republicans, who
railed against President Barack Obama's failure to request more
funding to defeat Islamic State.
Carter told reporters the administration had budgeted $7.5
billion for an accelerated fight against the militant group, 50
percent more than this year, and would seek further war funding
later if needed.
He said the United States has used so many smart bombs and
laser-guided rockets against the militants in Iraq and Syria
that it is running low on the weapons and needs to invest $1.8
billion for 45,000 more.
EUROPEAN TRAINING
Carter said the Pentagon would ask for $3.4 billion to boost
military training and exercises aimed at reassuring European
countries concerned about Russia, which seized Ukraine's Crimean
peninsula in 2014 and has worried NATO allies with its strategic
bomber flights.
Obama said in a statement the request, a four-fold increase
from last year's $789 million, would enable the United States to
strengthen the U.S. military posture in Europe. NATO
Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called the move a "clear
sign" of the U.S. commitment to European security.
Carter also voiced concern about China's military
intentions. Beijing has been rapidly developing missiles and
other weapons that could force the U.S. military to operate
farther from shore in the case of a conflict.
"Key to our approach is being able to deter our most
advanced competitors," he said. "We must have - and be seen to
have - the ability to impose unacceptable costs on an advanced
aggressor."
To build upon the U.S. military's technological superiority,
Carter said the Defense Department planned to invest $71.4
billion next year in research and development, much of it aimed
at boosting strategic capabilities.
The military has been developing drone aircraft and boats
that are capable of swarming an adversary, preventing it from
threatening U.S. warships and jets.
He said the Pentagon also would spend $8.1 billion on
undersea warfare in fiscal 2017 and more than $40 billion in the
next five years.
Carter later flew to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in
California to get updates on new high-end weapons being
developed and tested there, including precision Long Range
Anti-Ship Missiles built by Lockheed Martin Corp.
He said the department would spend nearly $1 billion over
the next five years to buy the new missiles.
The Pentagon also plans to spend about $2 billion over the
next five years to buy more Raytheon Co Tomahawk
missiles and upgrade their capabilities, bringing the U.S.
inventory of the missiles to above 4,000, Carter said.
