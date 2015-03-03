Budget cuts could delay high-tech arms programs -U.S. defense chief

WASHINGTON, March 3 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash
Carter testified on Tuesday that deep budget cuts could force
the Pentagon to put on hold several key weapons development
programs, including efforts to build a next-generation fighter
and a more efficient aircraft engine.
Carter, in written testimony for the Senate Armed Services
Committee, said if Congress forced the Pentagon to live within
current spending caps, the department would have to put on hold
programs like the Aerospace Innovation Initiative, which is
working on the next generation of fighter aircraft
.
He said the Pentagon also would have to put on hold programs
to develop a new efficient aircraft engine and a
new missile defense interceptor.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Peter Cooney)