Pentagon chief unveils plans to buy more high-end ships, fighters

GSK grabs Astra executive to replace exiting pharma head
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
SAN DIEGO Feb 3 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter on Wednesday mapped out plans for the U.S. Navy to buy more high-end submarines, destroyers, fighter jets and unmanned underwater vehicles using $8 billion in savings generated by scaling back orders for smaller Littoral Combat Ships.
Carter said the Pentagon's five-year budget plan also included $2.9 billion to modify Raytheon Co's SM-6 missiles for use as powerful anti-ship weapons, and buy 625 more of the weapons, which are now used for missile defense.
He said the Navy planned to buy nine Virginia-class submarines built by Huntington Ingalls and General Dynamics Corp and 10 DDG-51 destroyers over the next five years. He said the Navy's budget would fund 13 more Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets and 16 more Boeing Co F/A-18E/F fighters than planned over the same period. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained
* Final CIMZIA (Certolizumab Pegol) phase 3 trial meets primary efficacy endpoint in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic Plaque Psoriasis