UPDATE 3-Pentagon No. 2 to step down after four years in top defense jobs

By Phil Stewart and Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON Oct 10 Deputy Defense Secretary
Ashton Carter, known for his deep knowledge of U.S. defense
spending and the defense industry, said on Thursday he was
stepping down in December after four years in top Pentagon jobs.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said he "reluctantly accepted"
Carter's decision to leave the post.
Carter brought fresh analytical rigor to the job, but also
helped reopen lines of communication with the defense industry,
said Brett Lambert, who worked closely with Carter before
retiring in August as the Pentagon's head of industrial policy.
But Carter's main legacy was his "unwavering, untiring and
overwhelming" commitment to making sure that U.S. troops had the
equipment to do their jobs, Lambert told Reuters.
Over the years, that meant researching and sending in an
array of unusual equipment - from explosive-sniffing dogs to
surveillance blimps and mine-resistant trucks that could climb
the mountainous roads in Afghanistan.
"I truly believe he saved lives over there," Lambert said.
It was unclear who might replace Carter, although several
names surfaced late Thursday as possible successors: Navy
Secretary Ray Mabus, former Air Force Secretary Michael Donley
and the Pentagon's former policy chief, Michele Flournoy.
Another possible contender might be Linda Hudson, a veteran
defense industry executive who has announced plans to retire
early next year as chief executive of BAE Systems Inc, the U.S.
unit of Britain's BAE Plc.
As deputy defense secretary over the past two years, Carter
helped ensure a smooth hand-off from then Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta to Hagel.
"He possesses an unparalleled knowledge of every facet of
America's defense enterprise, having worked directly and
indirectly for eleven secretaries of defense over the course of
his storied career," Hagel said in a statement.
Some had speculated that Carter, who has a doctorate in
theoretical physics from Oxford University, would be tapped to
head the Department of Energy, but Obama administration
officials asked him to stay on at the Pentagon to ensure
continuity.
Loren Thompson, a Virginia-based defense consultant, said
Carter's departure robbed the Pentagon of an experienced manager
and could also open the door for mergers among bigger defense
companies.
"Carter was the policymaker who said no mergers between
top-tier defense contractors. That prohibition is likely to
leave with him," he said.
Before becoming deputy defense secretary, Carter was the
defense undersecretary for acquisition, technology and
logistics, wrangling with complicated weapons programs such as
Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter program.
His deputy and successor in that job, Frank Kendall, was
also mentioned as a possible contender for the No. 2 position.
Kendall is seen as a strong, no-nonsense inside manager, and
someone whom Hagel likes and respects.
Carter said he had long planned to step down on Dec. 4 but
delayed his announcement because of financial uncertainty facing
the Defense Department, which has been affected by the partial
government shutdown that started on Oct. 1 and across-the-board
budget cuts that forced it to put civilian employees on unpaid
leave this summer.
"I have decided that this situation might well continue and
I don't want any more time to pass before giving you the
opportunity to begin a smooth transition," Carter said in his
resignation letter to Hagel.
Hagel and other senior officials gave Carter a standing
ovation at the meeting where his departure was announced.