Bill authorizing 2013 U.S. defense spending edges toward completion

* Measure includes tighter sanctions on Iran, new cyber
security moves
* Pentagon would have base budget of $527.5 billion
* $88.5 billion planned for Afghanistan war, other overseas
operations
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Dec 18 U.S. lawmakers merged the
competing House and Senate versions of the annual defense policy
bill on Tuesday, approving a measure that authorizes $633.3
billion in defense spending for 2013, expands U.S. sanctions on
Iran and strikes restrictions on biofuel use.
The legislation passed by a conference committee of
lawmakers from both chambers is expected to go to the full
Senate and House of Representatives for a final vote this week
before being sent to President Barack Obama for his signature.
The measure authorizes a Pentagon base budget of $527.5
billion plus $88.5 billion for overseas operations, primarily
the war in Afghanistan, the House Armed Services Committee said
in a statement. The base spending includes some $17.4 billion
for defense-related Department of Energy nuclear programs.
The bill - the National Defense Authorization Act - sets
defense policies and has been passed annually for 50 consecutive
years. Although it authorizes spending levels, it does not
actually commit funds. That is done by the appropriations
committees in both chambers in a separate piece of legislation.
The proposed base budget was $1.7 billion above Obama's
request for defense spending in the 2013 fiscal year that began
in October, the House Armed Services Committee statement said.
The measure is making its way through Congress at a time
when the Pentagon is having to trim $487 billion in spending
over a decade and is facing another $500 billion in projected
spending cuts over the same period beginning Jan. 2 unless
lawmakers agree to an alternative before then.
Obama and Congress are struggling to cut more than a
trillion dollars in government spending by Jan. 2 in an effort
to slow the growth of the massive U.S. debt. If they fail to
reach a deal, the government will be hit by $1.2 trillion in
automatic, across-the-board cuts.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta urged lawmakers on Tuesday to
agree on a deal to avert the cuts and expressed concern about
their efforts to use the authorization bill to divert funding to
pet projects that the Pentagon has cut back.
He said the Pentagon had been working with the House and
Senate on the authorization bill in the conference committee
because legislation initially passed by the two chambers would
have needlessly diverted "$74 billion over the next decade into
programs, equipment and activities we don't want or need."
"We must make every dollar count," Panetta said in a speech
to the National Press Club. "We must continue to carefully
manage the balance between sustaining current operations, being
ready to respond to crisis and emerging threats, preparing for
future operations and investing in capabilities for the future."
The merged version of the bill passed by the conference
committee on Tuesday includes a 1.7 percent pay increase for
troops. It also rejected an administration proposal to increase
fees on the health insurance program for military retirees.
Analysts have pointed to personnel costs as one of the
drivers of rising military expenditures, and they have noted
that military healthcare costs are increasing at an
unsustainable rate, just as they are in the civilian sector.
Army General Martin Dempsey, who as chairman of the Joint
Chiefs of Staff is the top U.S. military officer, told troops in
Stuttgart, Germany, on Tuesday the Pentagon was exploring ways
to rein in the growth of personnel costs.
"Our manpower costs in ... the whole Department of Defense
budget are about 45 percent," he told a town hall gathering. "If
we breach 50 percent, we will throw the system out of bounds. It
will mean that manpower costs are drawing a disproportionate and
infeasible amount of the budget and that something will have to
give -- end strength (and) modernization most notably."
The authorization bill approved by the conference committee
also assigns an additional 1,000 Marines to embassy and
consulate security in the wake of the attack on the consulate in
Benghazi, Libya, that killed U.S. Ambassador Christopher
Stevens.
The bill also includes expanded sanctions against Iran over
its nuclear program, said Senator Carl Levin, chairman of the
Senate Armed Services Committee.
"The sanctions that we adopted are very, very strong
sanctions," he told reporters. "We designate the people and the
port and energy and shipping areas in Iran as entities of
proliferation concern."
Levin said the panel rejected administration requests to
broaden the exceptions to the sanctions, but he said the
legislation would give the administration more time to implement
the measures.
The bill would also:
-- Eliminate a House effort to prevent the military from
buying biofuels that are more expensive than traditional
petroleum. The military has been paying high prices for biofuels
for testing purposes but has said it would not buy large
quantities until prices are competitive with traditional fuel.
-- Require the Defense Department to do environmental impact
tests on potential sites for an East Coast missile defense
system. The legislation would not mandate deployment of an East
Coast missile defense or require an operational deployment plan.
-- Increase cyber security by requiring companies doing
business with the Defense Department to report to the Pentagon
whenever cyber intruders breach their sensitive information
systems.
-- Ease export restrictions on satellite technology in an
effort to improve U.S. competitiveness in the sale of the
equipment overseas. Representative Adam Smith, the top Democrat
on the House Armed Services Committee, said limits on the export
threatened to undermine the ability of U.S. firms to provide
cutting edge technologies needed by the U.S. military.