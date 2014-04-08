REFILE-Pentagon sees deal with Lockheed, Pratt on next F-35 lot by end May

(Refiles to clarify military title in 2nd paragraph)

WASHINGTON, April 8 The U.S. Air Force general who runs the F-35 fighter jet program for the Pentagon said he expected to reach agreement with both Lockheed Martin Corp and engine-maker Pratt & Whitney by the end of May for the next order of fighter planes.

Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan told reporters he expected Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp to lower the cost of the engine it builds for the fighter plane by more than the 2.5 percent reduction seen in the last contract. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)