US resumes F-35 ground tests after device failure

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
WASHINGTON Aug 10 The U.S. Defense Department said on Wednesday it had authorized a resumption of ground test operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's (LMT.N) F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft, its costliest arms program.
The department had suspended ground and flight test operations on Aug. 3 after the failure of one aircraft's "integrated power package" -- a turbo-machine that starts the engine and cools the plane.
"This is the first step in returning the F-35 fleet to full flight operations," a Pentagon spokesman said.
The United States is developing the family of radar-evading F-35s with eight international partners -- Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Turkey, Canada, Australia, Denmark and Norway.
It is currently projected to cost the United States more than $382 billion to buy 2,443 F-35 models over the next two decades. Other countries, including co-development partners, are expected to buy roughly another 750 aircraft.
The F-35 is projected by Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier by sales, to account for more than 20 percent of its revenues once the Pentagon starts full production runs, likely in another few years.
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)