CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-US official: Lockheed F-35 production should slow

* Cracks and 'hot spots' surprise Pentagon officials
* Venlet: F-35 production needs to be managed right
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 Production of Lockheed Martin
Corp's F-35 joint strike fighter, the costliest arms
purchase in history, should be slowed because of the potential
number of cracks and "hot spots" turning up in fatigue testing
and analysis, the Pentagon F-35 program director said.
"The analyzed hot spots that have arisen in the last 12
months or so in the program have surprised us at the amount of
change and at the cost," U.S. Navy Vice Admiral David Venlet
said in an interview with Web-based publication AOL Defense.
The Pentagon program office confirmed the vice admiral's
quotes on Friday.
"Most of them are little ones. But when you bundle them all
up and package them, and look at where they are in the airplane
and how hard they are to get at after you buy the jet, the cost
burden of that is what sucks the wind out of your lungs,"
Venlet added.
"I believe it's wise to sort of temper production for a
while here, until we get some of these heavy years of learning
under our belt and get that managed right," he said.
Lockheed did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The Pentagon currently plans to buy more than 2,400 F-35
aircraft in three models, at a cost of more than $382 billion.
Lockheed, the Pentagon's No. 1 contractor by sales, has
projected the F-35 would account for just over 20 percent of
its revenue when it hits full production.
The plane is currently in early production.