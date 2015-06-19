UPDATE 2-U.S. sues BAE Systems unit for overcharging for military trucks

(Adds BAE comment)
WASHINGTON, June 19 The United States has sued a
Texas-based subsidiary of global defense company BAE Systems Plc
for overcharging the U.S. Army in a contract to build
20,000 military trucks, the Department of Justice said on
Friday.
The department accuses BAE Systems Tactical Vehicle Systems
LP of inflating the cost of parts and materials during contract
talks with army negotiators based in Warren, Michigan.
BAE Systems Inc, the U.S. unit of London-based BAE Systems
Plc, said in a statement that it saw no basis for the lawsuit.
"We intend to vigorously defend our position," spokesman
Neil Franz said.
He said the dispute is also before the Armed Services Board
of Contract Appeals.
According to prosecutors, BAE violated the False Claims Act
in 2008 by knowingly submitting inaccurate costs, including
hiding lower price estimates for 40 parts.
If BAE had disclosed the lower quotes, the overall bill for
the contract would have been more than $20 million lower,
according to the lawsuit.
"The conduct alleged in this complaint is akin to charging
$600 for a hammer," said U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade of the
Eastern District of Michigan, one of the prosecutors in the
case.
The case is United States v. BAE Systems Tactical Vehicle
Systems, LP, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Michigan,
No. 15-12225.
