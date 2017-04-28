General Electric wins $670 mln aircraft engine maintenance contract- Pentagon

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
WASHINGTON, April 28 General Electric Co has been awarded a $670.7 million logistics contract for repair and support of F/A-18 and EA-18 aircraft engines, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The three-year contract includes a one-year optional extension, which could raise the total value to $907 million over four years.
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock