General Electric wins $670 mln aircraft engine maintenance contract- Pentagon

WASHINGTON, April 28 General Electric Co has been awarded a $670.7 million logistics contract for repair and support of F/A-18 and EA-18 aircraft engines, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The three-year contract includes a one-year optional extension, which could raise the total value to $907 million over four years.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)
