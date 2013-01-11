Obama Pentagon pick calls US senators, clarifies views on Iran

* Hagel would replace Leon Panetta as US defense chief
* Believes critics are distorting views on Middle East
* Opposes containment on Iran, supports sanctions -
officials say
By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, Jan 10 Chuck Hagel, President Barack
Obama's pick to become the next U.S. defense secretary, has
begun calling critics in the Senate in an attempt to c l arify his
views about how to deal with Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas before
his upcoming nomination hearing.
The decorated Vietnam veteran's Republican credentials have
done little to rally support with his party, which he publicly
split with as a senator by opposing the Iraq war during the Bush
administration.
Hagel's private calls to lawmakers and efforts by supporters
to defend him publicly are part of what is likely to be a
hard-fought battle over his nomination. Opponents tried for
weeks to dissuade Obama from choosing the former Nebraska
senator.
One prominent senator, Republican Lindsey Graham of South
Carolina, predicted even before his nomination that Hagel, if
confirmed, would be "the most antagonistic secretary of defense
towards the State of Israel in our nation's history."
U.S. officials who have spoken with Hagel since he was
nominated on Monday say he has been calling senators before
confirmation hearings begin in the coming weeks. Current and
former U.S. officials say he is particularly concerned with
portrayals of his record on Iran. Critics accuse him of opposing
sanctions and being satisfied with containing Tehran, as opposed
to preventing it from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
Iran says its nuclear ambitions are peaceful.
"He feels that who he is, what he stands for and what his
attitudes are have been misrepresented and distorted," said
Dennis Ross, a former top Obama Middle East adviser.
"What he said to me very clearly was that ... he deeply
believes that Iran does need to be prevented from having the
bomb and that he doesn't believe in containment."
By tradition, Cabinet nominees are expected to avoid public
comment until their confirmation hearings.
Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas, in an opinion piece
entitled "Why I Can't Support Hagel," accused Hagel of failing
to understand the threat from Iran and groups like Hamas.
One U.S. official who is familiar with the information Hagel
is providing to members of the Senate defended Hagel's approach
to the militant groups Hezbollah and Hamas. As a senator, Hagel
decided not to join 88 other senators in a 2006 letter calling
on the European Union to designate Lebanon-based Hez b ollah a
terrorist organization.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Hagel
believes it is not appropriate for members of Congress to write
foreign leaders and that they should write the president,
instead. More important, the official said, was Hagel's voting
record.
"There were a number of pieces of legislation that actually
called on Hezbollah to be a terrorist organization that he
supported and voted for," the official said.
On Hamas, the Palestinian group that controls the Gaza
Strip, the official said Hagel also felt his position was being
misrepresented. Despite claims to the contrary by critics, Hagel
d o es not support direct, unconditional engagement with Hamas
and agrees it must first renounce violence, he said.
The officials declined to say which lawmakers Hagel has
spoken with but said they included members of both parties.
Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona has spoken with him
and the two agreed to meet, McCain's spokesman said.
Outgoing Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, following two
meetings with Hagel this week, on Thursday predicted that Hagel
would ultimately be confirmed as his successor.
"In these confirmation battles, there are a lot of charges
that will be out there," Panetta said. "But ultimately, the
truth prevails. And I think the truth in this case will mean
that he'll be confirmed."