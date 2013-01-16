UPDATE 1-Senate sets Jan 31 hearing for Hagel as Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON Jan 16 Chuck Hagel, President Barack
Obama's nominee to become the next U.S. defense secretary, will
face his Senate confirmation hearing on Jan. 31, a Senate panel
said on Wednesday.
The Senate Armed Services Committee announcement came a day
after Hagel's nomination won critical support from two leading
pro-Israel Senate Democrats, who said he had eased their
concerns over his positions on Israel, Iran and other issues.
Obama nominated Hagel on Jan. 7 to replace outgoing Defense
Secretary Leon Panetta. The nomination provoked stiff opposition
from some Republican legislators and conservative pro-Israel
groups.
Hagel, a senator from Nebraska from 1997 to 2009 and a
decorated Vietnam War veteran, split from his fellow Republicans
by opposing the U.S.-led war against Iraq and was rumored to be
a possible Obama pick for vice president in 2008.
Even some Democrats have expressed concern over issues
including positions Hagel has taken in the past on Iran
sanctions and concerns he is not a strong supporter of the
Jewish state.
Hagel has been calling and meeting with senators to discuss
their concerns before his hearing, but a handful of Republicans,
including some on the Armed Services Committee, have said they
oppose his appointment.
The Senate will vote on Hagel's nomination after his
confirmation hearing before the committee. Democrats control 55
seats in the Senate. Hagel would need 60 votes - not just a
simple majority - to clear potential Republican procedural
hurdles and be confirmed.