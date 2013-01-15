After reservations, Democrat Schumer backs Hagel for Defense

WASHINGTON Jan 15 Democratic U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, whose support is seen as key to help secure the confirmation of the White House's nominee for defense secretary Chuck Hagel, said on Tuesday he is prepared to vote for Hagel.

Schumer said his concerns over Israel and Iran and other issues were addressed after he met with Hagel for about 90 minutes, a meeting where he said Hagel was "forthcoming and sincere."