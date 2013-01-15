Hagel's chances improve for Pentagon, major pro-Israel groups neutral

* Former senator's comments on Middle East, gay rights at
issue
* Two key senators voice confidence in Hagel
* While opponents make noise, many groups remain on
sidelines
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Jan 15 Former Republican Senator
Chuck Hagel appears increasingly likely to be confirmed as U.S.
defense secretary, thanks to support from two key senators and
the lack of an overt campaign against him by mainstream
pro-Israel groups.
Hagel, whose comments on Israel, Iran and gay rights have
sparked opposition to his candidacy, on Tuesday won the backing
of Senator Charles Schumer, the Senate's No. 3 Democrat, who had
been conspicuously on the fence. Sen. Barbara Boxer, a
California Democrat, also weighed in with support.
Schumer's support was seen as pivotal given his record as a
strong supporter of Israel. Both he and Boxer are Jewish.
Neoconservative activists have vociferously attacked Hagel,
a decorated Vietnam veteran, over past statements questioning
the wisdom of using military force to stop Iran's nuclear
program and complaining about what he called the intimidating
influence of the "Jewish lobby" in Washington.
Larger, more mainstream organizations have not mounted a
concerted public effort to derail Hagel's nomination to replace
Leon Panetta as President Barack Obama's Pentagon chief.
Kenneth Bandler, a spokesman for the American Jewish
Committee, said his group was "in the concerned camp, not the
opposition camp" and would decide whether to oppose or support
the nomination depending upon what emerges during the Senate
confirmation process.
That process is likely to be messy. Mississippi Republican
Roger Wicker, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee,
which will hold confirmation hearings, issued a tweet calling
him "a divisive and disastrous nominee."
But those views are unlikely to gain more traction, aides
say, unless Hagel mishandles his confirmation hearing or
additional controversial statements from the past emerge.
"I've had a few conversations with Republicans on the Hill
who admittedly don't like Hagel for his 'malleability,'" said
one well-connected former Republican congressional and Bush
administration aide.
Hagel will get "raked over the coals" for some of his
statements on Israel and Iran and grilled on his willingness to
send troops into battle, the aide said. "But in the end he will
be confirmed," the former official said.
Democratic officials offered a similar assessment.
One close to the Armed Services Committee said, "There is no
groundswell on Capitol Hill" against Hagel. "Have I seen
anything that looks truly disqualifying? No."
Hagel will garner votes from all 53 Senate Democrats and
between 10 and 15 Republicans, predicted one observer who has
been counting votes. Should Hagel's nomination come to a vote in
the full Senate, he would need a simple majority of its 100
members to win confirmation.
HAGEL CRITICS
One of the principal groups lobbying against Hagel is the
Emergency Committee for Israel, fronted by two prominent
conservative figures, Bill Kristol and Gary Bauer. Hagel broke
with conservative Republican foreign policy thinking and became
a critic of President George W. Bush's policies, particularly
his handling of the Iraq war.
In mid-December, before it became clear that Hagel was
Obama's favorite for the defense post, the group produced a
30-second TV spot aired on Washington cable systems that
criticized Hagel's views on Iran.
The group paid for a full-page ad that ran on Tuesday in The
New York Times, calling Hagel an "anti-Israel nominee" and
pointing readers to its anti-Hagel website, www.chuckhagel.com.
Representatives of the group, including Michael Goldfarb,
who is listed as the committee's treasurer, did not respond to
multiple emails and phone messages over several days requesting
comment on the group and its funding.
Other broadsides against Hagel have come from the Log Cabin
Republicans, a gay rights group that launched a newspaper ad
campaign attacking Hagel's record on gay rights issues. In the
1990s, Hagel disparaged a nominee for U.S. ambassador as
"openly, aggressively gay," remarks he has since apologized for.
But along with the American Jewish Committee, two other
major pro-Israel groups say that, for now, they are not directly
opposing Hagel's nomination.
Marshall Wittmann, a spokesman for the American-Israel
Public Affairs Committee, widely regarded as the most powerful
pro-Israel political group in Washington, said by email, "AIPAC
does not take positions on presidential nominations."
When rumors about a possible Hagel nomination first surfaced
last month, Abraham Foxman, national director of the
Anti-Defamation League, which campaigns against anti-Semitism
and supports Israel, was quoted as describing the 2006 Hagel
comment about the "Jewish lobby" as "pretty disturbing language
which ... borders onto conspiratorial."
On Friday, Foxman told Reuters that these and other issues
related to Hagel, including his views on Iran, still concern him
and need explanation. But he said he had never said that he or
the ADL were going to fight the nomination. "He can assuage us,
convince us ... and we move on."
Well-financed and media-savvy lobbyists close to the White
House and Obama's re-election campaign have launched their own
campaign to support Hagel's confirmation and neutralize
opposition forces.
Before Hagel was nominated, the Podesta Group, a Washington
lobbying firm headed by the brother of John Podesta, the head of
Obama's first-term transition team, helped a coterie of former
top government officials who call themselves the Bipartisan
Group get a wider audience for a letter urging Obama to choose
him.
A spokesman for Bill Benter, a major donor to liberal causes
whose website touts his prowess as a professional gambler,
confirmed Benter was helping to pay for advertising promoting
the Bipartisan Group's message.