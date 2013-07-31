Pentagon seeks cuts in overhead, Army, Air Force to trim budgets

WASHINGTON, July 31 U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel on Wednesday pledged to cut the Pentagon's overhead by
almost $40 billion over the next decade and chart out ways to
cut compensation by $50 billion, regardless of the depth of
further cuts in military spending.
Hagel told reporters a four-month strategic review of the
Pentagon's budget also pointed to possible reductions of up to
70,000 troops from the U.S. Army's active force, and up to
65,000 from the Army reserves, given the drawdown in
Afghanistan.
But he said reaching the total cuts required under the
process known as sequestration - $500 billion over the next
decade on top of $487 billion in cuts already under way - would
require tough tradeoffs between the size of the military and
weapons programs. He warned that choosing size over capabilities
would trigger a "decade-long modernization holiday."
Hagel did not identify any specific weapons programs to be
cut, but said certain programs would be protected if the
military opted to preserve high-end capabilities over size. He
said President Barack Obama would decide which approach to take
in coming months.