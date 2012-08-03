Panetta orders review of U.S. military justice in combat zones

* Pentagon chief wants to know if cases handled quickly,
fairly
* Review to look at crimes by U.S. troops against civilians
* Officials say review not spurred by any one single
incident
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 Defense Secretary Leon Panetta
has directed a panel of experts to assess whether reforms are
needed in the way the military justice system handles crimes
committed by U.S. forces against civilians in combat zones, the
Pentagon said on Friday.
While the Pentagon said the decision was not linked to any
specific case, it follows a spate of incidents in Afghanistan
that have outraged the local population, including one in which
a soldier is suspected of killing 16 villagers in a shooting
rampage.
"There is no one case that motivates this," said Jeh
Johnson, the Pentagon's top lawyer, who explained Panetta's
decision to undertake the review.
"We've now been in deployed areas for over 10 years," he
said. "We want to ask ourselves every once in a while: Is the
system working like it should? Are there reforms that could be
brought about to better apply military justice in deployed areas
when the offense involves civilians?"
Panetta asked a subcommittee of the newly established
Defense Legal Policy Board to review cases over the past decade
in which U.S. forces committed crimes against civilians in Iraq
and Afghanistan to see whether judicial procedures need to be
improved.
"Abuses have been rare among our professional fighting
force, but they became huge flash points that threatened to
undermine our entire mission and the foundation of our
relationship with the host government and its people," Panetta
said in a memorandum to the Pentagon leadership.
"For offenses that take place in a country in which we
operate alongside the civilian population, it is critical that
our system of military justice be efficient, fair, dependable
and credible," he added.
IRAQ MASSACRE
The review is expected to look into cases like the Haditha
massacre in Iraq, where Marines killed 24 civilians. Of the
eight Marines originally charged in the case, only one was found
guilty -- of dereliction of duty.
Cases like the one against Army Staff Sergeant Robert Bales,
who is accused in the slayings of 16 Afghan civilians earlier
this year, may not factor into the investigation. Panetta's
instructions call for the panel not to "intrude upon any pending
case or investigation."
The review panel will be led by former top Pentagon lawyer
Judith Miller and retired Major General Walter Huffman, a former
Army judge advocate general. While largely made up of lawyers,
the panel also includes retired military commanders and a former
police criminal investigator.
The group is expected to deliver a report within seven
months to the Defense Legal Policy Board, which will review the
findings before passing them to the defense secretary.
Panetta asked for the review to include an assessment of
whether alleged offenses against civilians are reported and
investigated promptly and accurately, and whether there are ways
to improve cooperation with local law enforcement.
He also asked for an assessment of whether the military
justice system should be revised to improve handling of cases
involving multiple defendants, and whether there were enough
investigative resources in combat areas to ensure a timely
response to criminal allegations.
Panetta asked the panel to confine its review to cases in
which U.S. military service members were accused of committing
crimes against civilians.
Offenses against detainees in prison or against service
members attacked by fellow troopers were not meant to be part of
the review, Johnson said.
"Speaking for myself, I'm prepared to be told by this group
that for the most part the application of military justice is
working well, or that here are some improvements that could be
made, perhaps drawing from the civilian criminal justice
system," Johnson said.