Pentagon warns against further consolidation among big arms makers

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The Pentagon's chief arms
buyer on Wednesday issued a sharp warning against further
consolidation in the U.S. weapons industry, and said recent
moves toward fewer defense contractors was not a positive trend.
Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall said the U.S. Justice
Department had cleared Lockheed Martin Corp's planned
acquisition of Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies
Corp because there was no direct anti-competitive issue.
But he said the acquisition would strengthen Lockheed, which
is already the Pentagon's largest supplier by far, and would
further reduce the dwindling number of prime contractors
available to bid for weapons contracts. Future deals would be
evaluated on a case-by-case basis, he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)