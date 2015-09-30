Pentagon warns against further consolidation among big arms makers

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The Pentagon's chief arms buyer on Wednesday issued a sharp warning against further consolidation in the U.S. weapons industry, and said recent moves toward fewer defense contractors was not a positive trend.

Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall said the U.S. Justice Department had cleared Lockheed Martin Corp's planned acquisition of Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp because there was no direct anti-competitive issue.

But he said the acquisition would strengthen Lockheed, which is already the Pentagon's largest supplier by far, and would further reduce the dwindling number of prime contractors available to bid for weapons contracts. Future deals would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, he said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)