MEADS destroyed 2 targets simultaneously in last test -Lockheed

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 6 The MEADS missile defense
system developed by the United States, Italy and Germany
intercepted and destroyed two targets simultaneously in a final
test on Wednesday before Washington pulls out of the program,
Lockheed Martin Corp said.
Lockheed, which plans to keep working on the project with
Germany and Italy, said the test showed the Medium Extended Air
Defense System's (MEADS) ability to provide 360-degree
protection against air and ballistic missile threats.
MEADS was developed by a joint venture of Lockheed and the
Italian-German group MBDA. In Wednesday's test at White Sands
Missile Range in New Mexico, MEADS destroyed two targets
launched from opposite directions at the same time: a QF-4
air-breathing drone coming from the south, and a Lance missile
that was flying a ballistic missile trajectory from the north.
"No fielded groundmobile air and missile defense can
intercept targets from two directions at the same time, as MEADS
did today," said Gregory Kee, who manages the program for the
North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
The United States, Italy and Germany spent about $3.4
billion to develop MEADS over the past decade as a successor to
the Patriot missile defense system, but Washington decided last
year to withdraw after the development program was completed. It
said it could not afford the program because of budget cuts.
Raytheon Co is the prime contractor for the Patriot
system, which uses PAC-3 missiles made by Lockheed, and has
continued to generate large international orders. Lockheed says
MEADS offers broader protection against missile attacks than the
older Patriot system, and is cheaper and easier to transport.
Officials also say MEADS is the only system that offers
360-degree coverage.
Raytheon officials say the Patriot system, which first
entered the U.S. Army's inventory in 1982, has been heavily
modernized in recent years, with large foreign orders helping
fund the addition of new digital processors, touch panel screens
and portable trainers.
Critics of MEADS say it has not been tested in combat, as
Patriot has, and the Patriot system has already demonstrated its
ability to fire the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE)
missiles developed for MEADS.
The Pentagon put a final $310 million in funding into the
MEADS program in fiscal 2013 to pay for the last test and bring
the developmental program to a close.
Kee said Wednesday's test, which was observed by military
officials from Italy and Germany, would allow all three
countries to use the MEADS technology. The Pentagon has said it
plans to "harvest" technologies from the MEADS system for other
missile defense efforts, but details have not been released.
MEADS said officials from Poland also observed Wednesday's
test as they move to launch a competition valued at $3 billion
to $5 billion in January for a new air and missile defense
system.