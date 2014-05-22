House rejects Pentagon cost-cutting plans in defense policy bill

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 22 The U.S. House of
Representatives rejected Pentagon cost-cutting proposals on
Thursday with a $601 billion election-year defense policy bill
that offered bigger military pay raises and blocked a
politically tough bid to eliminate planes, ships and bases.
The chamber voted 325-98 to pass the 2015 National Defense
Authorization Act, which rejected Pentagon plans to save tens of
billions of dollars over the next five years as the department
tries to meet a congressional mandate to cut nearly $1 trillion
in defense spending over a decade.
Debate over the bill underscored the differences between
Pentagon supporters reluctant to give up aging, proven weapons
systems in the face of budget pressures, and those who warn that
keeping the systems will deprive the military of funds it needs
to maintain a balanced, well-trained and ready force.
Representative Buck McKeon, the Republican chairman of the
House Armed Services Committee, noted the panel had to make hard
choices. The defense sector provides good jobs, he said, but
because of the cuts "a lot of those jobs have gone away and our
defense has been weakened."
But Representative Adam Smith, the ranking Democrat on the
House panel, questioned whether lawmakers had really grappled
with the problem, noting in debate on Wednesday night that
looking at budget issues, "we ducked every single one of them."
"We are going to have substantially less money over the next
10 years for defense than we thought," he said.
"How are we going to restructure our defense plans to deal
with the fact? ... The answer in this bill is we're not going to
deal with it this year. We're going to hope things get better
and maybe deal with it next year," said Smith, who said he
supported the measure despite its weaknesses.
The legislation, which must be reconciled with a Senate
version before going to the president for his signature, bars
the Pentagon from eliminating the popular A-10 Warthog close-air
support plane and the high-altitude U-20 spy plane.
The measure rejects a Pentagon plan to lay up 14 Navy ships,
including 11 cruisers, for maintenance due to funding shortages.
It forces the department to prepare for the midlife overhaul and
refueling of the nuclear carrier USS George Washington, which
the Navy was considering retiring over budget constraints.
The House also authorized spending for five more Boeing
EA-18G "Growler" electronic warfare planes than the
Pentagon had sought.
And it offered most uniformed military personnel a
bigger-than-requested 1.8 percent pay increase while rejecting
other Pentagon efforts to curb the growth in compensation costs,
which now make up more than half its budget.
To offset the increased spending, the House cut money from
Pentagon accounts used to pay for maintenance, training and
other activities to ensure troops are ready to go into combat.
Those accounts were hit hard in previous years, and the Pentagon
was trying to rebuild readiness by cutting spending elsewhere.
(editing by Gunna Dickson)