U.S. lawmakers debate funding gimmick in defense policy bill

WASHINGTON, April 27 U.S. lawmakers in the House
Armed Services Committee began debating an annual defense policy
bill on Wednesday that would shift $18 billion in Pentagon
war-funding to other military needs.
The proposed legislation would use the $18 billion to halt
cuts to the size of the military and boost training and
maintenance in an effort to improve U.S. military readiness.
The funding shift would leave $35.7 billion to pay for U.S.
military efforts in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. The House panel
said that was enough to last through April 2017, giving the next
president time to evaluate the security situation and make a
supplemental budget request to Congress.
Representative Madeleine Bordallo, a Democrat from Guam,
said she was "concerned that the short-sighted budget gimmick
... may leave our troops short of funding required in the near
future."
But Representative Mac Thornberry, chairman of the
committee, said that while "some people may call it a gimmick,"
the Democratic majority in 2008 had done something very similar.
The U.S. military has warned repeatedly in recent years that
ongoing efforts to trim nearly $1 trillion from projected
defense budgets over a decade have forced it to postpone
training, maintenance and upkeep.
The measure, the National Defense Authorization Act, sets
U.S. defense policy and authorizes, but does not appropriate,
funding for the Pentagon. Lawmakers in the House panel expected
to vote on the final version early on Thursday, after which it
will go to the full House of Representatives.
The draft bill unveiled by Thornberry this week would
authorize $610.5 billion in defense spending for the 2017 fiscal
year beginning in October. That total is in line with the
defense spending plan proposed by Obama earlier this year.
The proposal calls for an active duty Army of 480,000
troops, which is 20,000 more than proposed in the president's
budget request.
It also seeks significant reforms in the organization of the
Defense Department, including expanding the term and the
advisory role of the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff.
During debates on the legislation, lawmakers approved an
amendment that calls for a senior U.S. defense official to be
placed in charge of developing directed energy weapons.
The U.S. military hopes directed-energy weapons will provide
it with an asymmetric advantage over potential rivals, for
example enabling it to counter million-dollar missiles with a
weapon that fires projectiles costing only $25,000.
