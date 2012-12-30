版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 30日 星期日 22:32 BJT

Little Republican support for Hagel for Defense post-senator

WASHINGTON Dec 30 Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Sunday there was very little support among Republicans for Chuck Hagel as defense secretary if President Barack Obama decides to nominate him.

"If he sends Chuck Hagel up, it will be a confirmation hearing of consequence," Graham said on Fox News Sunday. "There would be very little Republican suppport for his nomination, at the end of the day, there will be very few votes."

