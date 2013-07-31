US defense chief, vice chairman to brief on Pentagon budget

WASHINGTON, July 31 U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral
James Winnefeld will brief reporters Wednesday about the
Pentagon's strategic review of its budget given mounting
pressure on U.S. military spending.
The briefing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT), the
Defense Department said in a statement.
The officials are expected to outline three potential paths
that the department could take to address different levels of
budget cuts from fiscal 2015 onward, according to defense
officials. The briefing is not expected to get into a great
level of detail about specific programs, they said.