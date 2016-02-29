U.S. Air Force awards rocket engine development contracts

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
WASHINGTON Feb 29 The U.S. Air Force on Monday awarded contracts worth more than $160 million to two separate firms involved in the development of a new rocket engine to help the United States end its dependence on Russian rocket engines for national security space launches.
The Air Force awarded a $115 million contract to Aerojet Rocketdyne of Canoga Park, California, for the development of the AR1 rocket propulsion system prototype.
It awarded a $46.6 million contract to a subsidiary of United Launch Alliance of Centennial, Colorado, for the development of the Vulcan BE-4 and Advanced Cryogenic Evolved Stage rocket propulsion system prototypes.
The two firms are part of a public-private partnership to jointly develop the AR1 engine, Aerojet said in a statement. It said the total value of the deal is valued at $804 million, with the Air Force providing two-thirds of the funding required to complete the AR1 by 2019.
A Pentagon statement said the two contracts implement a 2015 law that requires the development of a next-generation rocket propulsion system to end the U.S. military's dependence on the Russian-supplied RD-180 rocket engine.
United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co, buys RD-180 engines for its Atlas 5 rockets from RD-AMROSS, which is a U.S.-based joint venture of Energomash, a Russian firm, and Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Alan Crosby)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.