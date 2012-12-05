UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate unanimously passes defense spending bill

* Measure must be reconciled with House version
* Key challenge is brief time for House, Senate negotiators
* Bill lifts ban on using health insurance for abortion care
WASHINGTON, Dec 4 The U.S. Senate voted 98-0 on
Tuesday to approve a wide-ranging defense bill that authorizes
$631.4 billion in funding for the military, the war in
Afghanistan and nuclear weapons.
The bill, passed after five days of debate and consideration
of hundreds of amendments, must be reconciled with the version
passed by the House of Representatives before it can go to
President Barack Obama to be signed into law.
There are several key differences between the House and
Senate bills, including whether to back continued work by the
military on developing biofuels for jets and warships.
Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Carl Levin said the
key challenge facing the bill's enactment was the short amount
of time available for House and Senate negotiators to come up
with a compromise version before the end of this Congress. He
said staff discussions had already begun.
The top Republican on the committee, Senator John McCain,
said he was confident that the House and Senate would be able to
resolve the differences between the two bills.
Both senators said they were pleased that they had been able
to shepherd the bill to Senate passage under an open process
that allowed debate on amendments without having to deal with
any threatened procedural roadblocks known as filibusters.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, has promised
to try to change Senate rules when the new congress convenes
next month to curb filibusters, which have become commonplace.
The Senate bill includes a new round of Iran sanctions, a
permanent ban on transferring detainees from the Guantanamo
prison camp on Cuba to the United States, and prohibitions on
the military detention of U.S. citizens.
A measure included in the bill would require U.S. defense
contractors that work on classified programs to notify the
government if their computer networks are breached.
It would also require the Pentagon to consult lawmakers if
it decides to elevate U.S. Cyber Command to a full unified
combatant command, on the same footing as its parent Strategic
Command and the Defense Department's eight other top-level
military units.
The bill also bans funding for a missile defense project
funded jointly by the United States, Germany and Italy - the
Medium Extended Air Defense System (MEADS) that is built by
Lockheed Martin Corp and its partners in Italy and
Germany.
VETO THREAT BY WHITE HOUSE
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta had urged lawmakers to
include $400.9 million as final funding for the program, which
is being discontinued after this year.
The White House threatened to veto the bill over the changes
to the Pentagon's proposed budget and the restrictions on
transfers of Guantanamo detainees.
The bill includes a provision that would lift the ban on
women in the military using their health insurance for abortion
care in cases of rape or incest, and another that would require
creation of a comprehensive suicide-prevention program.
It also includes an overhaul of wartime contracting rules
after the Commission on Wartime Contracting in Iraq and
Afghanistan found the United States had squandered up to $60
billion through waste and fraud on contracts in those countries.
It would authorize an increase of up to 1,000 Marine Corps
personnel assigned to provide security at U.S. embassies and
other facilities, a response to the deadly attack in Benghazi,
Libya that killed the U.S. ambassador and three others.
The bill also requires the Pentagon to submit reports on the
resources needed for its planned "pivot" to the Asia-Pacific
region; possible military options in Syria, and the risks
involved with reducing U.S. forces in Afghanistan.