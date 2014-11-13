McCain, other US lawmakers, vow to save A-10 "Warthog" aircraft

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 13 An influential group of U.S.
lawmakers, including John McCain, in line to become the head of
the Senate's powerful Armed Services Committee, on Thursday
pledged to thwart the Pentagon's plans to retire the U.S. fleet
of A-10 "Warthog" aircraft.
The Pentagon, facing mandatory "sequestration" budget cuts,
has sought to eliminate all of the tank-killer jets, saying it
would save $3.7 billion over the next five years plus another
$500 million in planned aircraft upgrades.
But many lawmakers have resisted that plan, including
Republican Senators McCain of Arizona and Senator Kelly Ayotte
of New Hampshire.
The 40-year-old, slow-flying Warthog is enormously popular
among soldiers and Marines. The heavily armored aircraft can
withstand ground fire while loitering for long periods above a
battlefield spraying 30mm armor-piercing, depleted-uranium
cannon rounds at tanks and other targets.
McCain and Ayotte were among about 10 senators and members
of the House of Representatives, mostly Republicans, at a news
conference with veterans who have experience with the aircraft
to pledge to preserve the program.
"This fight is far from over," McCain said, slamming "the
Air Force's misguided priorities" in seeking to scrap the
Warthog and focus on priorities for the future, such as the
radar-evading F-35 Joint Strike Fighter made by Lockheed Martin
Corp.
The effort to retire the Warthog is expected to become more
difficult next year, when the new Congress, with Republican
control of the Senate and a larger Republican majority in the
House, is seated.
Defense News reported that the Pentagon has offered a plan
to retire only three A-10 Warthog squadrons instead of the whole
fleet, but the A-10's backers said they disagree with that plan.
"I'll tell you who would love to retire the A-10s. That's
the enemies of this nation," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham
of South Carolina said.
