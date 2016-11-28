Delta bans disruptive Trump supporter from future flights

WASHINGTON Nov 28 Delta Air Lines said
on Monday it was banning a disruptive supporter of Donald Trump
from all future flights after a video showed the passenger going
on an-expletive filled rant in support of the President-elect.
The video posted on Facebook by another passenger showed the
disruptive passenger standing in the aisle of a flight from
Atlanta to Allentown, Pennsylvania, yelling and insulting fellow
passengers who were supporters of presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton.
Delta on Saturday apologized for the incident and said the
passenger should not have been allowed to continue on the
flight.
Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian on Monday said that had
staff witnessed firsthand what was shown in the video, there is
no question the passenger would have been removed from the
aircraft.
"He will never again be allowed on a Delta plane," Bastian
said in an internal memo to employees posted on Delta's website.
The incident occurred several minutes into the flight, the
passenger who posted the video told The Morning Call, an
Allentown newspaper.
Delta is refunding passengers aboard the flight the cost of
their tickets, Bastian said.
"The heightened tension in our society means that now more
than ever we must require civility on our planes and in our
facilities," Bastian said.
