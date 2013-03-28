Canadian Pacific Railway says line reopened after oil spill

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
March 28 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reopened a rail line in western Minnesota on Thursday, a day after a mile-long train hauling crude oil from Alberta, Canada, derailed in the area, spilling up to 30,000 gallons of oil.
"The rail line was formally re-opened early Thursday morning, following full track repairs and mandatory inspections," said Canadian Pacific spokesman Ed Greenberg in an email.
Greenberg said the clean-up near the town of Parkers Prairie, 150 miles northwest of Minneapolis, is progressing. He added the investigation into the cause of the derailment is ongoing.
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)