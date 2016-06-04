Fire extinguished in Oregon after train carrying oil derails

June 4 Fire crews have extinguished a fire that
raged in Oregon after a Union Pacific Corp train
carrying crude oil derailed on Friday and burst into flames, the
Federal Rail Administration said.
The accident, which forced the evacuation of a school and
the closure of a highway, has renewed calls for stronger
regulation to guard communities against crude-by-rail accidents.
It was the first major oil-by-rail incident in the United
States in a year.
A quarter-mile evacuation remained in place around the scene
near the tiny town of Mosier, outside of Portland, but it was
expected to be lifted later on Saturday, the Federal Rail
Administration (FRA) said on Saturday in an email.
The accident happened alongside Oregon's scenic Columbia
River gorge and the Environmental Protection Agency, Coast Guard
and FRA officials were still on site and continued to monitor
the river.
There were no reports of oil entering the river, the FRA
said.
