Cleanup underway after Oregon train carrying oil derailed

June 5 Most of the cars from a Union Pacific
train carrying crude oil that derailed and burst into
flames in Oregon on Friday have been removed and the remaining
oil will be hauled away on flatbed trucks, a spokesman for the
company said on Sunday.
A total of 16 cars of the 96-car train derailed, up from the
company's previous report of 11 derailed cars, Union Pacific
spokesman Justin Jacobs said.
Thirteen train cars remained on site. Investigators were
unsure how much oil spilled in the accident, the first major
oil-by-rail incident in the United States in a year. Much of the
oil was either contained or burned up, Jacobs said.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze by early on
Saturday, according to the Federal Rail Administration (FRA).
The accident, which forced the evacuation of a school and
the closure of a highway, renewed calls for stronger regulation
to guard communities against crude-by-rail accidents.
Focus now shifts to moving evacuated community members back
into their homes.
The accident occurred alongside Oregon's scenic Columbia
River gorge and the Environmental Protection Agency, Coast Guard
and FRA officials were monitoring the site. There were no
reports of oil entering the river, the FRA said.
Authorities are monitoring air quality and taking soil
samples to assess the safety and environment impact of oil
spilled and the subsequent fire.
