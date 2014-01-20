Train hauling crude oil derails on Philadelphia bridge

| PHILADELPHIA
PHILADELPHIA Jan 20 A freight train
carrying crude oil derailed on Monday on a railroad bridge in
Philadelphia, forcing the closing of the busy Schuylkill
Expressway, authorities said.
Nothing leaked in the derailment which occurred about 1 a.m.
EST (0600 GMT) near the Schuylkill River, the U.S. Coast Guard
said in a statement.
The accident was the latest in a series of crashes of trains
carrying crude oil in the United States and Canada that has
raised safety concerns.
The Schuylkill Expressway was closed for nearly an hour
after the derailment and again at about noon, according to a
spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Delays occurred as well as motorists slowed to look at a
tanker car and a freight car visibly leaning sideways on the
railway bridge.
Local media quoted a CSX Corp spokesman as saying the
101-car freight train was headed to Philadelphia from Chicago,
and that seven cars derailed on the bridge.
Six of the derailed cars carried crude oil, CSX was quoted
as saying. The cause of the derailment was unknown, and no
injuries were reported.
CSX did not immediately return calls seeking details or
comment.
The Philadelphia crash extends a string of accidents
involving trains hauling crude oil.
Last July, a runaway oil train derailed and exploded in the
center of the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic, killing 47 people.
In early November, an oil train derailed in rural Alabama
and erupted into flames that took several days to extinguish.
On Dec. 30, an oil train collided with a derailed car from a
grain train outside the small town of Casselton, North Dakota.
The fiery collision spilled more 400,000 gallons of crude and
forced the evacuation of 1,400 people from their homes.