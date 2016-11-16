UPDATE 1-CFTC: 'too-big-to-fail' clearinghouses resilient to shocks

(Adds details on stress tests, quote from CFTC Chairman,
background)
By John McCrank
Nov 16 The top five financial derivatives
clearinghouses overseen by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission and deemed "too-big-to-fail" showed resiliency to
market shocks in a series of stress tests, the regulator said on
Wednesday.
Clearinghouses stand between two sides of a trade to ensure
its completion even if one side goes bust, reducing the chances
a default between two large institutions might cascade into
multiple defaults.
A pillar of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law was
to reduce risk in the derivatives market by requiring many
products to be routed through clearinghouses.
But that created the perception that regulators had just
shifted the risk and created new systemic problems that could be
exposed the next time extreme market conditions appear, CFTC
Chairman Timothy Massad said at a press conference.
The stress tests looked at the hypothetical impact of
certain volatile market conditions, such as the collapse of
Lehman Brothers and the UK's vote to leave the European Union,
across multiple clearinghouses and clearing member firms on the
same date.
"Clearinghouses had the financial resources to withstand
extreme market price changes across a wide range of products,"
Massad said of the futures, options on futures, and swaps
clearinghouses tested.
The tests also showed that the positions of clearing
members, which are mainly banks, were highly diversified across
clearinghouses, reducing the risk of defaults, he said.
Clearing members are required to leave collateral with
clearinghouses in case of a default, and if that collateral does
not cover the losses, the clearinghouse also has capital on hand
and as a guarantee fund to which all members contribute.
The clearinghouses tested were CME Group's CME
Clearing; Intercontinental Exchange Inc's ICE Clear
Credit, ICE Clear Europe, and ICE Clear U.S.; as well as LCH
Clearnet.
The CFTC and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
police the clearinghouses and make sure they have enough
resources to stay afloat.
Clearinghouses are already required to conduct daily stress
tests to estimate potential losses under extreme market
conditions. The tests are to determine if the clearinghouses
have the financial resources to meet their obligations, and to
evaluate exposures to individual clearing members.
The stress tests presented on Wednesday differed in that
they looked at the impact across clearinghouses and their
members, in the United States and abroad.
The European Securities and Markets Authority issued a
report on its own stress test exercise in April and found
European clearinghouses to be resilient, but said they must use
tougher assumptions in their daily stress tests.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant
McCool)