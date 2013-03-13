RPT-Pentagon weapons-maker finds method for cheap, clean water

* Filter could sharply cut energy needed to remove salt from
water
* Officials say firm has patented process, looking for
partners
* Cheaper seawater purification could help ease water
security fears
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, March 13 A defense contractor better
known for building jet fighters and lethal missiles says it has
found a way to slash the amount of energy needed to remove salt
from seawater, potentially making it vastly cheaper to produce
clean water at a time when scarcity has become a global security
issue.
The process, officials and engineers at Lockheed Martin Corp
say, would enable filter manufacturers to produce thin
carbon membranes with regular holes about a nanometer in size
that are large enough to allow water to pass through but small
enough to block the molecules of salt in seawater. A nanometer
is a billionth of a meter.
Because the sheets of pure carbon known as graphene are so
thin - just one atom in thickness - it takes much less energy to
push the seawater through the filter with the force required to
separate the salt from the water, they said.
The development could spare underdeveloped countries from
having to build exotic, expensive pumping stations needed in
plants that use a desalination process called reverse osmosis.
"It's 500 times thinner than the best filter on the market
today and a thousand times stronger," said John Stetson, the
engineer who has been working on the idea. "The energy that's
required and the pressure that's required to filter salt is
approximately 100 times less."
Access to clean drinking water is increasingly seen as a
major global security issue. Competition for water is likely to
lead to instability and potential state failure in countries
important to the United States, according to a U.S. intelligence
community report last year.
"Between now and 2040, fresh water availability will not
keep up with demand absent more effective management of water
resources," the report said. "Water problems will hinder the
ability of key countries to produce food and generate
electricity."
About 780 million people around the world do not have access
to clean drinking water, the United Nations reported last year.
"One of the areas that we're very concerned about in terms
of global security is the access to clean and affordable
drinking water," said Tom Notaro, Lockheed business manager for
advanced materials. "As more and more countries become more
developed ... access to that water for their daily lives is
becoming more and more critical."
PRODUCTION CHALLENGE
Lockheed still faces a number of challenges in moving to
production of filters made of graphene, a substance similar to
the lead in pencils. Working with the thin material without
tearing it is difficult, as is ramping up production to the size
and scale needed. Engineers are still refining the process for
making the holes.
It is not known whether Lockheed faces commercial
competition in this area. But it is not the only one working on
the technology.
Jeffrey Grossman, an associate professor at the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology who has done research on
graphene membranes for filtration, said he was not familiar with
details of Lockheed's work. But he said finding a way to produce
graphene sheets with nanometer-sized holes could produce a major
advancement in desalination efficiency.
"If you can design a membrane that's completely different
than what we use today, then there's a chance for more than two
orders of magnitude (100 times) increase in the permeability of
the membrane," Grossman said.
Stetson, who began working on the issue in 2007, said if the
new filter material, known as Perforene, was compared to the
thickness of a piece of paper, the nearest comparable filter for
extracting salt from seawater would be the thickness of three
reams of paper - more than half a foot (15 cm) thick.
"It looks like chicken wire under a microscope, if you could
get an electron microscope picture of it," he said. "It's all
little carbon atoms tied together in a diaphanous, smooth film
that's beautiful and continuous. But it's one atom thick and
it's a thousand time stronger than steel."
Thickness is one of the main factors that determines how
much energy has to be used to force saltwater through a filter
in the reverse osmosis process used for desalination today.
"The amount of work it takes to squeeze that water through
the torturous path of today's best membranes is gone for
Perforene," Stetson said. "It just literally pops right through
because the membrane is thinner than the atoms it's filtering."
Notaro said Lockheed expects to have a prototype by the end
of the year for a filter that could be used as a drop-in
replacement for filters now used in reverse osmosis plants.
The company is looking for partners in the filter
manufacturing arena to help it commercialize Perforene as a
filter in the 2014-2015 time frame, he said.
Lockheed officials see other applications for Perforene as
well, from dialysis in healthcare to cleaning chemicals from the
water used in hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking," of oil and
gas wells.