Detroit art museum will sue if city's bankruptcy plan not approved

| DETROIT, Sept 18
DETROIT, Sept 18 The Detroit Institute of Arts
is prepared to sue to prevent the sale of its collection if
Detroit's plan for exiting bankruptcy is not approved, the
museum's chief operating officer told U.S. Bankruptcy Court on
Thursday.
When Detroit filed for the largest-ever U.S. municipal
bankruptcy 14 months ago, the museum began preparing for
possible litigation to keep its art works from being sold to pay
city creditors, museum COO Annmarie Erickson told the court.
Some city creditors have contended that the art is a city
asset that can be sold or monetized to enhance payouts to
creditors. The Detroit Institute of Arts and Michigan's attorney
general have countered that the collection cannot be legally
sold to satisfy the city's debts.
In January, court mediators brokered a deal known as the
"grand bargain" which led to pledges from foundations, the art
museum and the state of Michigan to raise more than $800 million
over 20 years to ease cuts to city pensions. In return, the
museum's assets would be held by a perpetual charitable trust.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, who approved the
grand bargain in June, has said it is in accordance with his
legal opinion that the collection cannot be used to satisfy city
debts or obligations.
If Detroit's bankruptcy exit plan is not approved by the
court, that would blow up the grand bargain, and "we would be in
litigation to protect the collection," Erickson said.
The major hold-out creditor in the bankruptcy case,
Financial Guarantee Insurance Co, has $1.1 billion on the line
and wants the city to monetize DIA assets.
This week the city called its consultants to testify on the
collection's market value. Christie's auction house has valued
the most marketable parts of it at $452 million to $866 million.
Independent consultant Michael Plummer has said the collection
could be worth as much as $4.6 billion, after adding his
research to Christie's findings, though a sale would raise less
than $2 billion.
Plummer, principal at Artvest Partners, testified on
Thursday on risks to a sale, namely a slowing art market, major
auction houses' possible unwillingness to host the sale, and
American collectors' potential resistance to helping liquidate a
well-respected collection.
He said a sale would take about six years to complete after
resolution of any litigation, which he estimated would span five
years, based on previous art-related lawsuits.
FGIC has worked this week to show that the museum and its
collection are city-owned assets of high value that Detroit
could liquidate in bankruptcy, referring to a 1919 sale of the
museum to the city and a museum operating agreement that
repeatedly mentions city ownership.
A consultant hired by the bond insurer has said the
collection is worth more than $8 billion, and New York-based Art
Capital Group has offered Detroit a $4 billion loan with the art
works as collateral.
Erickson, though, considered ownership secondary, and said
the museum was dedicated to the public. She pointed to voters in
Detroit and surrounding counties in 2012 approving a millage to
support the museum.
Judge Steven Rhodes, who is overseeing the case, began a
trial on Sept. 2 to determine if Detroit's plan to shed about $7
billion of $18 billion in debt and obligations is fair and
feasible.
Rhodes put numbers aside in his questions on Thursday,
focusing instead on the museum's "noneconomic value" and its
contributions to the community.
(Additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by
Matthew Lewis)