Detroit says Barclays agrees to $275 mln financing

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
Aug 28 Barclays PLC has agreed to raise up to $275 million to fund Detroit's exit from municipal bankruptcy, according to a notice filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court by the city on Thursday.
The financing will involve bonds issued through the Michigan Finance Authority then purchased by Barclays at a price equal to par, according to deal's term sheet. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute