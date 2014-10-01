Participants in Detroit pension borrowing knew debt sale was 'iffy'-city lawyer

| DETROIT
DETROIT Oct 1 Detroit's controversial sale of
$1.4 billion of pension debt, which has become one of the
biggest disputes in the city's historic bankruptcy case,
involved risks known to all the parties in the transaction, an
attorney for the city said on Wednesday.
Geoffrey Stewart, a Jones Day attorney, said bond insurers
and investors were not misled about the legality of the
certificates of participation (COPs) Detroit sold in 2005 and
2006 to raise money for its unfunded pension liability.
"Everyone knew it was iffy," he argued in U.S. Bankruptcy
Court. "Everyone chose to take a risk."
Financial Guaranty Insurance Co, the city's last major
hold-out creditor, has claimed it was "fraudulently" led to
guarantee payments on the debt.
Detroit, which is working its way through the biggest
municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, filed a lawsuit in
January, claiming the sale of the COPs violated borrowing limits
imposed on the city under Michigan law. The debt was issued
during the term of former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, now in prison
on federal corruption charges.
Bond insurer FGIC, which has a $1.1 billion exposure from
the certificates, then filed a counterclaim against Detroit
asking the court to dismiss the city's lawsuit seeking to void
the debt.
The city defaulted on the COPs shortly before filing for
bankruptcy in July 2013, leaving FGIC and another insurer,
Syncora Guarantee Inc., to make debt service payments to
investors.
Lawyers for FGIC and Wilmington Trust, the COPs trustee,
argued that the debt sale allowed Detroit to meet a requirement
under the Michigan constitution to fund its two retirement
systems.
The parties asked the court for restitution and damages to
be determined at a trial if the city prevails in its lawsuit.
Paul H. Saint-Antoine, Wilmington's attorney, said there is an
identifiable source for payment - the city's pension funds.
Judge Steven Rhodes, who is conducting a hearing on
Detroit's plan to exit bankruptcy, said he would issue a ruling
on the city's motion to dismiss the counterclaims.
Rhodes questioned why there should be restitution if the
contracts the city entered into to sell the COPs were indeed
illegal.
Under Detroit's plan to adjust $18 billion of debt and
obligations and exit bankruptcy, COPs creditors, apart from
Syncora, would only be entitled to share a remaining recovery of
$123 million, according to Stewart. Syncora settled with the
city last month.
He also said the city would have been better off tackling
its pension funding problem in 2005 instead of getting deeper in
debt through the borrowing, which he asserted benefited
participating parties like bankers and lawyers.
"This wasn't a favor to the city," Stewart said.
Rhodes appeared to agree, saying the city substituted one
debt for another.
"What good did that do?" the judge asked. "Better terms is
only good if you can pay the better terms."
Rhodes must determine if Detroit's debt adjustment plan is
fair and feasible for the city to exit bankruptcy.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog, additional reporting by Lisa
Lambert in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)