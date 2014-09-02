Judge denies hold-out Detroit creditor motions to block evidence

DETROIT, Sept 2 A federal judge on Tuesday denied motions by two bond insurance companies that sought to block Detroit from presenting certain evidence at a key hearing on the city's plan to exit bankruptcy.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes said that while he rejected the motions by Syncora Guarantee Inc and Financial Guaranty Insurance Co, the companies were not precluded from bringing up their objections during the confirmation hearing on Detroit's debt adjustment plan. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Tom Brown)