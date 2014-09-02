Judge denies hold-out Detroit creditor motions to block evidence

DETROIT, Sept 2 A federal judge on Tuesday
denied motions by two bond insurance companies that sought to
block Detroit from presenting certain evidence at a key hearing
on the city's plan to exit bankruptcy.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes said that while he
rejected the motions by Syncora Guarantee Inc and Financial
Guaranty Insurance Co, the companies were not precluded from
bringing up their objections during the confirmation hearing on
Detroit's debt adjustment plan.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Tom Brown)