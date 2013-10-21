Protecting Detroit pensions may violate bankruptcy code -judge

| DETROIT
DETROIT Oct 21 The federal judge overseeing
Detroit's bankruptcy filing called the city's pension funds
"unsecured creditors" and stated that any special protections
for them would violate federal bankruptcy law.
The statement by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes, in an
exchange with an attorney representing Detroit's two pension
funds, came in the closing session of a three-day hearing
examining legal issues in the bankruptcy case.
The judge will hold a trial, starting Wednesday, to
determine if Detroit is eligible for protection under Chapter 9
of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code while it tries to restructure $18.5
billion in debt and other liabilities including pension funds
the city says are underfunded by $3.5 billion. The city filed
the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history on July 18.
Robert Gordon, the pension funds' attorney, argued that the
city should not be eligible for bankruptcy protection because
Michigan's constitution protects pensions from impairment and
the city did stipulate in its filing that pensions could not be
cut.
Rhodes said the U.S. Bankruptcy Code would not afford
special protection to pensions because, "It gives a priority to
one unsecured creditor over all the others. Or one group of
unsecured creditors, over all the others."
Rhodes did not issue an opinion on the pension matter, but
he did pose tough questions to attorneys representing Detroit's
unions, retirees and pension funds as they disputed the legal
arguments the city's attorneys made last week.
At the trial beginning Wednesday, the city must show it is
insolvent and negotiated in good faith with its creditors.
Detroit's other creditors would not tolerate special
treatment for the pension funds, said Bruce Bennett, the city's
lawyer. He added that conversely, unions and others opposing
cuts in pension benefits would object if bondholders got
preferential treatment.
Bennett also argued that the federal bankruptcy court can
impair contracts and pensions despite state constitutional
protections.
"You can say pensions cannot be impaired, but the reality
is, at the end of the day, there isn't enough money to pay
them," Bennett said.
Rhodes is expected to make a formal ruling on the question
after the eligibility trial is completed.
EMERGENCY MANAGER LAW
Rhodes also said he wants to hear arguments during the trial
later this week on why a spending provision was added to
Michigan's emergency manager law.
The state emergency manager law, Public Act 436, was passed
last December by a lame-duck session of the state legislature.
It was passed after voters last November repealed a 2011
overhaul of the emergency law that had given managers more power
over municipal finances.
Lynn Brimer, an attorney representing the Retired Detroit
Police Members Association, argued that the legislature added
the spending provision to prevent the law from being subject to
another voter referendum because Michigan law prohibits
referendums on laws that include an appropriation.
But the state said the appropriation was added to the bill
to pay for the costs associated with the law.