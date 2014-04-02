版本:
U.S. bankruptcy judge OKs $120 mln loan for Detroit-reports

April 2 A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved Detroit's plan to borrow $120 million from Barclays PLC to improve services in the cash-strapped city, according to newspaper reports.

The loan deal received previous approval from the Detroit City Council and Michigan's Local Emergency Financial Assistance Loan Board. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)
