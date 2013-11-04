UPDATE 1-Detroit emergency manager pressed on pension cuts at bankruptcy trial

By Joseph Lichterman
DETROIT Nov 4 Detroit's unions called
witnesses on Monday to testify that the city does not belong in
bankruptcy including representatives of a union and retirees who
said a negotiated settlement of the city's debts had been
possible before it filed for bankruptcy in mid-July.
The testimony at the city's bankruptcy eligibility hearing
in U.S. Bankruptcy Court followed an appearance by Kevyn Orr,
Detroit's state-appointed emergency manager. Orr added further
nuance to the question of whether a bankruptcy filing might
violate pension protections enshrined in Michigan's state
constitution.
To be eligible for bankruptcy, Detroit must prove that it is
insolvent, that it negotiated in good faith with its creditors
or that negotiations were impracticable because of the number of
creditors.
With more than $18 billion in debt and other obligations,
Detroit filed the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history
on July 18.
The city plans to submit a restructuring plan to the court
by the end of the year if it is found eligible for bankruptcy.
The presidents of the Detroit Retired City Employees
Association and the Detroit Retired Police and Fire Fighters
Association each took the stand Monday afternoon to assert that
their organizations could have negotiated on behalf of city
retirees.
But under questioning from city attorneys, the two leaders
acknowledged limitations to their negotiation authority. DRCEA
President Shirley Lightsey and DRPFFA President Donald Taylor
each said they were not authorized to negotiate a binding
reduction in health or pension benefits.
"I've never had the authority to make a binding (agreement)
and I've never asked that from the membership," Lightsey said of
reducing pension benefits.
Taylor said he did not ask for the authority to negotiate
cuts to pensions because Orr and then Michigan Treasurer Andy
Dillon told him this spring that pensions were protected under
Michigan's constitution.
"He was fully aware that the pensions were protected by the
state constitution and he had no indication to set aside or
modify the state constitution," Taylor said of Orr.
Steven Kreisberg, the American Federation of State, County
and Municipal Employees international director of collective
bargaining and healthcare policy, also testified Monday
afternoon that concessions agreed to last year by the city and a
coalition of unions, though never implemented, showed that
Detroit could have negotiated with the unions to avoid
bankruptcy.
Kreisberg is scheduled for questioning Tuesday morning by
Detroit's attorneys. Rich Baird, a top aide to Michigan Governor
Rick Snyder, and former Michigan Treasurer Andy Dillon are also
expected to testify on Tuesday.
Closing arguments in the case are expected to begin
Thursday, and Rhodes is not expected to make a decision on
eligibility until later this month at the earliest. Michigan
Governor Rick Snyder testified last week, a rare instance of a
sitting governor testifying in a court proceeding. [ID:
nL1N0II1HH]
PENSION RIGHTS 'SACROSANCT'?
During the morning session, emergency manager Orr testified
that he did not mean to mislead city retirees when he said
during a June 10 public meeting that pension rights were
"sacrosanct" under Michigan's constitution.
"I wasn't attempting to mislead anyone. I was trying to say
we understood these issues around pensions," Orr said.
"What would you say to that retiree now about his rights?"
asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes, who is overseeing the
case.
"I would say that his rights are in bankruptcy now," Orr
said. "I'd say those rights are subject to the supremacy clause
of the U.S. Constitution."
"That's a bit different than sacrosanct, isn't it?" Rhodes
replied.
Orr, who wrapped up four days of testimony on Monday, has
repeatedly argued that pension benefits must be diminished as
part of Detroit's financial restructuring as U.S. bankruptcy law
trumps the Michigan Constitution, which protects public pension
benefits from being slashed.
But when another objecting attorney tried to ask Orr about
the supremacy clause, Rhodes interrupted, saying, "We've had
enough testimony on the supremacy clause. It's not really within
the scope of this trial."
Orr has said he plans to stay in office until next autumn.
Detroit residents will head to the polls on Tuesday to elect
a new mayor. [ID: nL1N0IM05H]