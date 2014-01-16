U.S. judge rejects deal to end Detroit swap agreements

DETROIT Jan 16 A U.S. bankruptcy judge on
Thursday rejected a deal for Detroit to end costly interest-rate
swap agreements with two investment banks, potentially
eliminating a source of cash for the bankrupt city.
Ending the swaps with UBS AG and Bank of America Corp's
Merrill Lynch Capital Services for $165 million - a 43 percent
discount - was a key component of Detroit emergency manager
Kevyn Orr's plan to adjust the cash-strapped city's finances
through the municipal bankruptcy process.
Judge Steven Rhodes, who is overseeing the city's historic
bankruptcy case, said Detroit was likely to succeed with some
potential challenges to the validity of the swaps, which were
used to hedge interest-rate risk for some of the $1.4 billion of
pension debt the city sold in 2005 and 2006. He also said the
$165 million payment to end the swaps was "too high a price to
pay."
Rhodes denied Detroit's plan to finance the swap termination
through a $285 million loan with Barclays PLC, but the judge
said the city could still borrow $120 million to improve
services.